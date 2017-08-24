WASAC aims to provide resources to victims in all walks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been a month since Riley County Police Department and Lawrence Police Department held a joint press conference to address a string of rapes in Manhattan and Lawrence.

Tips are still coming in to the department. As of Tuesday, 30 tips have been received since the conference, all of which are being investigated.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

SMS Text tips are also accepted by sending a text to “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the body of your message with “TIP353.”

Sexual assault and rape is still a frequent occurrence, and Wichita is no exception.

Perla Rodriguez, director of outreach services at Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center said her workplace made 465 visits to the hospital last year, greeting victims of sexual assault with perhaps a much-needed friendly face and an understanding heart in a trying time.

“No one really wants to talk about sexual violence, and we don’t like to talk about our bodies and we really don’t want to talk about sexual abuse. Having those conversations are helping those who are survivors in our community to come forward and say, you know what, there is services out there, there is help that I can seek, it wasn’t my fault, I didn’t do something wrong, this does happen a lot,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said 1 in 4 women experiences sexual assault by age 18, similarly, 1 in 6 men experience sexual assault by 18.

The Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center crisis line is 316-263-3002.

This story is developing, tune into KSN news at 6p for more.