WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Trinity Academy Knights had an up-and-down 2016. But with a solid mix of senior leaders and young talent, the outlook is looking bright for the Knights in 2017.

Trinity Academy doesn’t have a ton of bodies, but the ones they do have are giving it their all, often times on both offense and defense. The Knights open the season at Cheney on September 1st.