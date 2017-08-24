Topeka Kmart part of 28 more closings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sears on Thursday said it was closing another 28 Kmart stores in addition to 180 previously announced closings this year. It includes the store in Topeka.

ales at stores open for at least a year fell 11.5% in the second quarter ended July 29.

Sears has shrunk from the largest US retailer to a company plagued by fears of bankruptcy after struggling with several years of losses amid the decline of mall shopping in favor of the web.

Here’s the full list of closures:

1445 S Power Road, Mesa, AZ

23222 W Valencia Blvs, Valencia, CA

10500 Wichlow Way, Jackson/Martell, CA

10400 Rosecrans, Bellflower, CA

12928 Main Street, Hesperia, CA

15200 E Colfax Avenue, Aurora, CO

200 W Belleview, Englewood, CO

100 Main Street North, Southbury, CT

900 N Miami Beach Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL

5590 Mableton Pkwy, Mableton, GA

4101 W 95th St., Oaklawn, IL

7230 Westfield Plaza Dr, Belleville, IL

265 S Illinois Rte 83, Elmhurst, IL

1740 Sw Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS

7601 23 Mile Road, Utica/Shelby Township, MI

4001 N Euclid Avenue, Bay City, MI

545 West Sanilac, Sandusky, MI

401 Route 38, Moorestown, NJ

808 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ

810 Paul Road, Rochester (Chili), NY

10 Cobblestone Court Drive, Victor, NY

374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32, Vails Gate (New Windsor), NY

2600 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH

2470 Mission SE, Salem, OR

2620 Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA

4701 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA

296 Garfield Ave, Cranston, RI

1610 Church St, Conway, SC