St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway breaks ground in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway held its groundbreaking event Thursday in northwest Wichita.

KSN has been a big supporter of the giveaway project for two years. During that time, KSN and KSN viewers have raised $1.5 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The home will be built near Ridge and 29th Street in northwest Wichita.

“We wanted to focus on outdoor living this year so there’s a lot of glass both upstairs and downstairs going outside so that’s kind of what we have,” said Curtis Cowgill, vice president of Nies Homes. “I think it’s about a 40 foot long deck on the house with an outdoor kitchen.”

Representatives from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital along with dozens of sponsors and some patients and families were all on hand for Thursday’s big groundbreaking.

Soon a dirt plot will be transformed into the third dream home and it could be yours next year. All you have to do is reserve your ticket as soon as they become available. Remember, in years past KSN has sold out of tickets in just a number of days.

Stick with KSN for all St. Jude Dream Home updates.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.