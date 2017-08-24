Shooting near Old Town leaves one critically injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting near Old Town.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 300 block of N Topeka Thursday afternoon.

WPD police officer Charley Davidson said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance among several males. WPD officers and detectives are continuing to interview witnesses about the case.

This story is still developing.

