Shooting near downtown Wichita leaves one critically injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting near downtown Wichita Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 300 block of N Topeka Thursday afternoon.

WPD police officer Charley Davidson said the shooting stemmed from a disturbance among several men. Davidson said an innocent bystander attempted to break up an assault by several men and was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition and remains hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.