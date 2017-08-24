Oklahoma City Blue to play in Wichita in 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s not too often that professional basketball comes to Wichita, but on February 28th of 2018, the Oklahoma City Blue will take the court at Intrust Bank Arena to take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Blue are the G-League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while Russell Westbrook and Paul George might not be gracing the Air Capital with their presence, it’s still a great opportunity to see some former college stars. The game is scheduled to start that Wednesday at 11 a.m.