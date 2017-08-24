Man charged with child abuse and first-degree murder of young son

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Greenwood County man has been charged with child abuse and first-degree murder of his six-month-old son.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Greenwood County Hospital for a report of possible child abuse. There deputies learned an infant child had sustained injuries inconsistent with the initial story the parents were giving.

The child was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where he died from his injuries Thursday.

Benny Clark, 22, of Reece, Kansas was formally charged with child abuse and first-degree murder of his six-month-old son Cooper Thursday. Clark is being held on $1 million bond.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.