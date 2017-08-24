Local Red Cross gears up to respond to Hurricane Harvey

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local volunteers and the American Red Cross are gearing up to respond to Hurricane Harvey.

One volunteer was heading to Houston Thursday to assist in preparations with communication during the weather. He will be setting up computers and logistics to respond to what is expected to be a large-scale emergency response effort.

The local American Red Cross chapter is also preparing the emergency response vehicle to travel to Texas at a moment’s notice. The vehicle is filled with supplies, allowing volunteers to serve meals, distribute supplies and provide a space to coordinate additional support.

There are already 30 vehicles in place across Texas, with 20 more on standby. Many volunteers are also on standby to respond if needed to one of 17 shelters already set up.

“In Texas we have trailers, strategically placed with supplies ready to go we already have a shelter set up, knowing and understanding with hurricanes and floods that we may set up a shelter in one place and quickly have to move it and reestablish in another,” explained Jennifer Sanders of American Red Cross. “So we have those backup shelters determined and placed and ready to set up should we need to.”

Right now the American Red Cross says if you want to help out in advance of the storm, the best option is to give financial donations. You can text RED CROSS to 90999 to give a $10 donation that will be made through your phone bill.

