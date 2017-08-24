Labor Run on Labor Day to benefit local families

Related Coverage Join The Treehouse for Labor Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the Labor Day weekend coming up, a charity unique to Wichita is hoping you’ll help them strengthen our community.

It’s the Labor Run on Labor Day, and the race name isn’t just about the holiday.

At the surface, the Treehouse may resemble a charity where people, in this case moms, go to get the supplies they need to make it.

But you’ll quickly see how the Treehouse is different, focusing on education and showing these new and expectant moms how to provide those items for their families themselves.

Formula, diapers, wipes, bottles and blankets, medical care, cooking, and home finances. There’s a long list of needs when it comes to having kids.The Treehouse is here to help.

“The real goal here is to offer a better future for the moms, the babies, and the next generation can really benefit from that stronger, healthier family,” explains executive director Laurie Gregory.

The Treehouse does that through education, providing numerous educational videos and classes the moms must watch or attend in order to earn what is called Baby Bucks.

Those can be used to purchase what they need for their kids. They even offer their own consignment store with new and gently used items available.

“I learned how to cook better for my kids, I learned how to potty train my kids, I learned how to understand my kids and understand myself,” says Treehouse graduate Christina.

“The moms have peers who they understand are in the same boat, and they can share stories and gain some knowledge from each other,” Gregory explains.

The Treehouse even supports its own food bank, taking donations from anyone who cares to give. That includes a woman who donated while we were visiting.

“I think our community is very good in helping, first of all. But the word needs to get out they need help. Food, diapers, formula, all sorts of stuff,” says Claudia David.

There’s a high demand on all the supplies they want to offer.

“There’s often shortfalls in the things that we need and the money from the Labor Run will go directly toward those needs,” says Gregory.

Appropriately named the Labor Run on Labor Day will help the Treehouse ease the pain for moms like Christina who want so badly to give their kids the future they deserve.

Anyone can join in on Monday, September 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Sedgwick County Park.

Christina tears up when she remembers, “There have been so many times when you don’t expect help. and help comes from the most unexpected places, they weren’t an unexpected place but there have been so many unexpected things.”

If you’d like to help the Treehouse fulfill its mission, there’s a link to their website here and a link to the registration for the labor run here.

