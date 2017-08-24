K-15 public meeting set for today

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Derby is looking to improve the area east of K-15, from Patriot Avenue South to Meadowlark Boulevard, but they want help from the public.

City officials said the location offers excellent opportunities for businesses, but right now, there’s a number of things stopping businesses from locating there. As for the businesses already in the area, they’re struggling to attract customers.

City leaders believe K-15 and the frontage road, S. Southeast Boulevard, limits access to the area.

The City of Derby came up with the K-15 Area Plan. The purpose of the project is to figure out the area’s strengths and weaknesses, then develop a plan to improve the area’s economic vitality.

City leaders are holding a planning meeting and the public is encouraged to attend. There will be a short presentation, followed by a public discussion where residents can voice their ideas or concerns. The meeting is from 4-6 p.m. at the Derby Welcome Center, located at 611 Mulberry Road.

