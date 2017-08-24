Jury in Kansas rejects bias claim against Kobach’s office

By Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Jurors have rejected a former employee’s claim in a federal lawsuit that religious discrimination was key factor in her firing from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office.

The jurors sided Thursday with the office and chief Kobach deputy Eric Rucker against former employee Courtney Canfield. They had argued that performance issues led to Canfield’s firing in November 2013 after 9½ months in the office.

Canfield learned of her firing through her grandmother, who was a friend of Rucker. The grandmother testified that Rucker told her that Canfield’s lack of regular church attendance was a reason for her firing.

Rucker testified church attendance was not a factor and the subject came up only when Canfield’s grandmother mentioned it in telling him that Canfield’s life was a mess.

