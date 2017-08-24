ICE detention rips family apart

WLWT-TV

FLORENCE, Ky. (WLWT) – A Northern Kentucky family is ripped apart after a mother was detained by ICE and could be deported.

They describe her as a sweet woman who is religious and caring.

“For anybody, it’s kind of sad because we miss her a lot,” Marco Aguilar said.

Aguilar has a broken heart as his friend Riccy Enriquez Perdomo is in ICE custody and away from her family.

“It’s sad, especially with her baby. Her baby is only like 11 months,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar works alongside Riccy at Ministerio Jesus Liberta, a church in Covington.

They help people in need, but he said now, she’s the one who needs help.

Riccy’s attorney, Teresa Cunningham, said last week her client was detained in Louisville while volunteering.

She said Riccy often takes people to immigration hearings and posts bonds.

This time, Cunningham said Riccy was stopped and asked for identification.

“She said, ‘But I have DACA status.’ But my understanding is ICE does not consider that valid under this administration,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said the 22-year-old mother was taken into custody for an outstanding removal order from 2004, despite believing she was protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.

DACA was put in place during the Obama administration.

She said Riccy was brought to America illegally from Honduras at 9 years old, but attorneys have helped her with DACA as recently as this year.

“When I saw her in the Boone County Jail, she was broken. Very upset. Crying and just devastated,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said her client is no criminal.

She’s now working with the Honduran Consulate to end this nightmare.

“We’re just praying for her to come home because it’s kind of empty without her here,” Aguilar said.

Cunningham said Riccy is currently being held outside of Chicago.

She has already filed for a bond hearing to try to stop the deportation.

But Cunningham added that Riccy is on a list to be deported next week.

Attorneys said they are also already reaching out to lawmakers for help, including Ohio U.S. Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown.

