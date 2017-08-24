Hosmer hits 3-run HR with 2 outs in 9th, Royals beat Rockies

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates as he scores on a double by Salvador Perez during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off former Kansas City teammate Greg Holland, lifting the Royals over the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Hosmer’s 21st home run of the season was the first game-ending shot of his career.

Holland (2-5) fell to 0-4 with one save in four opportunities in his past six games, allowing 10 hits, three home runs and 12 runs over five innings. The former Royals closer issued a leadoff walk in the ninth, gave up a two-out single to Melky Cabrera and then was tagged by Hosmer on a 1-1 pitch.

Brandon Maurer (2-1) pitched the ninth.

Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado homered for the Rockies in a matchup of playoff contenders.

