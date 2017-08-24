Going for the Gold: How skiers train in the summer

PARK CITY, Utah – The US ski team has to practice before the upcoming Olympics. It is summer now so how do the athletes train without snow.

They make a splash for it. In 2014 in Sochi, the US ski team won 12 medals.

“In the end of the summer here, we’re doing the exact jumps that we’ll be doing hopefully for a gold medal jump at the Olympics,” said 2014 Olympian Mac Bohonnon.

In other words no snow? No problem. Not in Park City, Utah, anyway. In summer, the athletes use water instead.

“We still work on our landings here and looking at the ground and making sure you’re prepping for that landing. This facility is huge for us. It’s the best off-season training you can get,” said two-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell.

“There are a few very similar ones. One in Canada, one in Switzerland, a few hidden in China, places like that. But at this level, definitely not.” explained World Champion Aerialist Jon Lillis.

Part of Utah Olympic Park, it was built in the early 1990’s and used during the 2002 Olympics hosted by Salt Lake City. The biggest question, what’s it like to land in water?

“Some people kind of forget that water really isn’t that soft, especially when you’re coming down from 60 feet in the air,” Bohonnon explained.

“The bubbles definitely help aerate the pool and soften that landing for you. But at the end of the day I definitely get sore. Your ankles and your back. But no pain no gain, right?” added Caldwell.

Utah Olympic Park is hosting the U.S. Olympic team trials for ski jumping and nordic combined in December, with snow on the ground.

The 2018 Winter Olympics start February 9. You will be able to watch the competition on NBC and KSN.