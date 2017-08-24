Crash kills 3 in Kansas City suburb of Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say three people have been killed in a crash in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on Kansas 10. Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as authorities investigated and cleared the wreckage. Drivers were urged to take alternative routes.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.