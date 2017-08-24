Congressman Estes kicks off town hall meeting series in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Congressman Ron Estes hosted a series of town hall meeting in the fourth district Thursday.

The first stop on Estes’ tour was at Newman University where Estes held an open forum on several topics including immigration, health care and tax reform.

“Both Republicans and Democrats recognize that our current tax system’s not right and things need to be done in that regard,” said Estes. “So I’m somewhat optimistic that we can come together and come up with a consensus on tax reform.”

Estes also held town halls in Winfield, Augusta and Newton.

The congressman was appointed to the Homeland Security Committee in June.

