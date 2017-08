WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Buhler football team had a fantastic 2016, racing to an 11-1 record before a loss to powerhouse Bishop Miege in the Class 4A-1 state championship game.

Coming up just short of a state title was obviously tough for the Crusaders. But with so many key players coming back this year, the team is primed for another great season. Buhler starts things off September 1st at home against McPherson.