3 killed in crash on Kansas highway identified

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say young men from Olathe died in a crash in their hometown.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on Kansas 10 when a car crashed into a guardrail.

The victims were identified as 21-year-old Darius J. Thomas, 24-year-old Nicholas A. Sands, and 21-year-old Dalton R. Suggs.

The patrol says Thomas was driving and lost control of his car for an unknown reason.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours before it was reopened about noon.

