Wichita man accused of attacking 7-year-old girl bound over for trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man accused of attacking a 7-year-old Wichita girl has been bound over for trial.

Corbin Breitenbach was in a Sedgwick County courtroom for his preliminary hearing Wednesday. He is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary.

The now 8-year-old girl in the case testified for a short time Wednesday, saying that a man she did not know choked her before she passed out. She had been sleeping in a family friend’s apartment in West Wichita on June 11, when the attack happened.

The woman who she was staying with, Elizabeth, testified that she woke up to hearing the girl crying around 2:30 a.m. The woman said she saw blood and choke marks but didn’t know what was happening.

“And she starts telling me, he’s choking me,” said Elizabeth. “She’s crying, saying, he’s choking me.”

Another witness, a nurse who examined the victim, testified describing the medical evidence she says showed the girl was severely strangled.

“This level of injury is something that we just do not see,” said assault nurse, Dana Loganbill. “It… reminds me of a coroners case we did in our (sex assault cases) program and the manner of death was strangulation. And her external injuries were not as severe as this (7-year-old girl) patients external injuries.”

A third witness, a detective from the Exploited and Missing Child Unit , said that the little girl identified Breitenbach as an attacker in a photo lineup. He testified about matching DNA evidence to the suspect.

District Attorney, Marc Bennett, asked EMCU detective Chris Zandler about showing a photo lineup to the girl. Bennett asked if the girl recognized anyone in the photo lineup.

“Yes, from the third photo, she pointed at it. Her eyes got big she said that’s him,” said Zandler.

The defense followed up asking the nurse about her qualifications and asking the first witness about locking her door.

A judge determined there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. It is scheduled to begin September 25.

