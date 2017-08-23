Veterans Memorial Lake temporarily closed in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Veterans Memorial Lake, located at 1401 S. Sixth St., has been closed temporarily for boating and fishing activities while state authorities investigate the water quality of the lake.

Officials believe it is possibly an algae bloom, but it has not be officially determined. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is conducting testing and looking into the matter.

The walking trail remains open to the public.

