The Treehouse Labor Day run is coming up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 5th annual Treehouse Labor Run will be held on Monday, September 4, at Sedgwick County Park. The run is a family-friendly 5K walk/run event. Strollers, toddlers and kids of all ages are welcome to participate. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. or you can register online in advance.

Registration is $30 in advance $35 day of registration and $20/$25 for children under age 12. Warm-up starts at 8 a.m., and the run begins at 8:30 a.m.

Dollars raised from the run will benefit The Treehouse’s mission to help mothers and babies in need. It is the largest fundraiser for the organization.

