Toddler dies in makeshift cage

By Published: Updated:

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WGAL) – A Pennsylvania couple has been charged in the death of their 2-year-old son.

Authorities say Justin Dwyer and Courtney Stash of Myerstown face a number of charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in connection with the death of their young son, Owen, in April.

Investigators say the couple told them the boy was climbing out of his crib repeatedly. To keep him in it, authorities say they placed a mattress on top of the crib, held it in place with bags of rock salt, and tied it down with a bungee cord.

Police say the couple found the boy unresponsive and called 911. They say it was determined that the boy suffocated.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s