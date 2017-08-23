Toddler dies in makeshift cage

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WGAL) – A Pennsylvania couple has been charged in the death of their 2-year-old son.

Authorities say Justin Dwyer and Courtney Stash of Myerstown face a number of charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in connection with the death of their young son, Owen, in April.

Investigators say the couple told them the boy was climbing out of his crib repeatedly. To keep him in it, authorities say they placed a mattress on top of the crib, held it in place with bags of rock salt, and tied it down with a bungee cord.

Police say the couple found the boy unresponsive and called 911. They say it was determined that the boy suffocated.