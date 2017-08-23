Students head back to school in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students headed back to school on Wednesday. Along with new start time, there are some other changes happening inside the classroom.

District leaders plan to focus on improving student behavior as they’ve seen an increase in discipline incidents in elementary schools. Leaders want to continue building relationships and provide support to students. School staff will focus on having more social and emotional conversations with students. Leaders also want to set classroom and school wide expectations.

“Students will immediately know what the teacher expects when they come into their classroom and also what they expect when they go to the lunch line, when they get on and off the bus, when they go to the library, when they go to the auditorium,” said Susan Arensman, Wichita Public Schools spokeswoman.

KSN News was at Brooks Magnet school as students were heading to class. It is one of the schools with the earliest start times. It is also the school where Wichita’s new Superintendent Alicia Thompson went.

KSN asked Thompson about he plans for the district moving forward, and what she is looking forward to this year?

“One of the first exciting things I am looking forward to is going out and listening to all of our stakeholders. I’m listening to our community members, our family members, our teachers, and our students so that I can understand what they want for our school district so that we can build a shared vision together.”

Thompson will be visiting Heights High School and Chisholm Trail today. Those are both schools she attended as a student in Wichita.

