WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Southeast Golden Buffaloes have struggled in recent years to find much consistency. But with Erik Dobbins taking over this season, there’s plenty of optimism that 2017 will be a different story.

Southeast returns several starters on both offense and defense, and this team will be faster than last year’s squad. The Golden Buffaloes kick off the season August 31 at home against Kapaun Mt. Carmel.