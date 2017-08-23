Sixth grade students welcomed back at Marshall Middle School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sixth grade students were welcomed back to Wichita’s Marshall Middle School on Tuesday.

Each year, teachers roll out the red carpet for the new students.

Some of the teachers dress up in evening clothes, and some play the part of paparazzi making the students feel special.

“It’s really a good way for our kids to get excited about being in middle school, to alleviate some of the anxiety that parents and students have with starting middle school and really welcome them into our community,” said Ronald Stubbs, Marshall principal.

Marshall staff got the idea for the red-carpet treatment at training at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.

It is the fourth year for the event, and the principal says it’s become kind of a competition among teachers and staff who try to outdo one another.

