Search continues for 2 escaped inmates in northwest Oklahoma

By Published: Updated:
Andrew Foy and Darren Walp (Courtesy: KFOR)

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) – Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates who may be armed after they stole a prisoner transport van in northwestern Oklahoma.

Authorities in Major County say the search continued Wednesday for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp.

Sheriff Steve Randolph says the inmates overpowered two transport officers Tuesday morning and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, which is about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles away, with an empty gun holster inside. Investigators believe the two inmates later stole a truck from a nearby oilfield.

Authorities say Walp was being taken to Kansas to face property crime charges, while Foy is wanted in Wyoming on burglary, forgery and fraud charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s