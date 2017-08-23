Remembrance service set for late Kansas zoo gorilla

By Published: Updated:
Tiffany (Courtesy: Topeka Zoo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A 49-year-old lowland gorilla that died last weekend at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas will be remembered during a ceremony.

The zoo says it will host the remembrance event in Tiffany’s honor from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Attendees won’t be charged admission to the zoo.

Tiffany died Sunday after tests revealed she had late-stage ovarian cancer that had spread. She had undergone surgery four days earlier for constipation.

During an operation Sunday, surgeons found that the cancer had spread to the gorilla’s abdominal wall, and they decided to not awaken her. Tiffany died a short time later.

Tiffany was born in 1968 at the Kansas City Zoo and has spent much of her time since then at the Topeka Zoo.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s