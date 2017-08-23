Remains in Kansas lake identified as those of missing man

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have identified the human remains found at a lake near downtown Kansas City, Kansas, as those of a missing man.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of 61-year-old William Boyd Jr. were found on Aug. 11 at Big Eleven Lake. The sheriff’s office says it is still investigating the circumstances, but no foul play is suspected.

Barry Bennett, Boyd’s brother-in-law, says the family received the official word about Boyd’s death on Monday. Boyd, known as “Bucky,” lived nearby and was known to frequently visit the lake. Bennett says the family was “somewhat prepared” but “still praying it wasn’t him.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s