‘Real Men, Real Heroes’ group greets students on first day of school

Members of the nonprofit group Real Men, Real Heroes greeted students on their first day of school Wednesday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students at Brooks Magnet Middle School had more than just the superintendent greeting them on their first day of school Wednesday.

The group Real Men, Real Heroes was greeting students and making sure the students knew they were welcome. Real Men, Real Heroes is a nonprofit youth-mentoring organization that was established in 2008 aiming to provide exemplary role models to Wichita youth.

“We have strategic partners all over the district meeting and greeting our students and welcome them back so we’re excited to have our strategic partners join us this morning,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, USD 259 Superintendent.

The mission of Real Men, Real Heroes is to empower youth to help build strong communities.

