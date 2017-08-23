Preliminary hearing begins for man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused of raping a 7-year-old Wichita girl was in a Sedgwick County courtroom to begin his preliminary hearing.

Corbin Breitenbach is charged with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated burglary.

In court Wednesday, several witnesses took the stand. The first witness, a woman who was in apartment during the time the 7-year-old was attacked, talked about what she saw and heard. The woman testified the girl was crying and woke her up around 2:30 a.m. The woman said she saw blood and choke marks but didn’t know what was happening.

Another witness, a nurse who examined the victim, testified describing the medical evidence she says showed the girl was severely strangled.

The defense followed up asking the nurse about her qualifications and asking the first witness about locking her door.

KSN News is in the courtroom. Follow the latest updates from KSN’s Craig Andres below.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.