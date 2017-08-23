Hays man severely beaten and robbed at Salina motel

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are investigating after a man from Hays was beaten and then had his car stolen at a motel. It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Red Carpet Inn at 222 E. Diamond Dr.

The 69-year-old victim, identified as Larry Long of Hays, was in his room around 2 p.m. when four suspects entered his room.

The suspects proceeded to beat up Long and stole various items including his wallet with credit cards, Samsung tablet, phone and his car. The car is a four door, white Cadillac Seville with Kansas plate 702 DNV. The total value of what was taken from Long is $3,500.

Long’s injuries included severe facial lacerations and two black eyes.

Authorities are still searching for the 2000 Cadillac Seville as well as the suspects.

