Former student walks school halls as new superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was the first day of school in Wichita on Wednesday and students were greeted by their new superintendent of schools.

Dr. Alicia Thompson made a few visits to the same schools where she once walked the halls as a student.

“I started my tenure here as a kindergarten teacher, well not at this school, but in the district I started as a kindergartener at Carter Elementary where my mom was a teacher, so excited to be going to Chisholm Trail, Brooks Middle School, and then to Heights High School where I graduated,” said Dr. Thompson.

The Wichita native started the day with a tour of all three schools. Thompson said it was nice to see some old faces. She even met kids of her friends she made while at the school.

Dr. Thompson also laid out her top priorities for the school year.

“We have three priorities that we will be working on this particular school term,” explained Dr. Thompson. “We’ll be working on academic rigor, and we’ll be working on social, emotional and character development and strategic partnerships.”

Dr. Thompson said her next step is to hold a series of listening sessions in October.

