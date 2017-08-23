Child Support Amnesty Day to remove bench warrants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Child support Amnesty day is an opportunity we see in Kansas once a year. This program allows parents to get a relief on their back pay by removing present bench warrants related to their delinquent child support payments. KSN spoke to the Department for children and families as well as primary parents to get an idea of how this works and how locals are responding to it.

“At the end of the day, this is about Kansas kids,” said Sarah Foster, of the Department for children. “Of course we want parents to be able to keep up with their payments and take advantage of the opportunities they have before it turns in to a bench warrant but, sometimes that’s not the case.”

The mission of child support amnesty day is to remove bench warrants, due to parents falling behind on payments and not showing up to court to set up new payments. I spoke to both dads and mom’s today to get an idea of how they feel about the opportunity.

“For the fathers who don’t help and don’t take care of their children it’s completely unfair to the moms and to the children but for the fathers that are helping and just have trouble paying the child support because of the amount or whatever the situation is, it is fair,” said one local mom,

“I mean if there license is suspended and they have a bench warrant, how are they supposed to get to work or really make any moves to pitch in,” said one local dad. “In my situation, she put me on child support to get back at me, not for our daughter.”

Now, for how it works; the first step is to show up. If you are in Sedgwick County you can come to the Atwood center on Friday or call (316) 660 – 5825. For all other Kansas counties, the Amnesty day is scheduled for Thursday from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

Hays: Sunflower Child Support Services I 205 E. 7th St. Suite 400A

KC: Veritas HHS I 707 Minnesota Ave. Suite 500

Olathe: YoungWilliams I 500 N. Rogers Rd.

Topeka: YoungWilliams I 120 SE 6th St. Suite 106

The second step is to pay the required amount to life the warrant.

“The beauty of amnesty day is all we ask for are the lesser amount of $500 or 2 months payments for child support,” said Sarah Foster, Department for Children.”So, if you owe $200 a month in child support you can pay $400 and we will set the warrant aside.”

However, this opportunity does not take away that total back pay amount due. It allows for the parent to pay a portion of the balance to have the bench warrant removed. This weight relieves some of the pressure and gives the parent another chance to get back on track. Though, showing up is only part of the solution.

“You have to come back to court,” explained Foster. “We want to see you again. So. please start paying and please keep paying; then when you come back to see us, it is a very much different atmosphere then it is when you’re not paying.”

Again, Sedgwick County parents can take advantage of this opportunity on Friday, all other counties within Kansas can show up to their designated location on Thursday.