Authorities respond to hostage situation in Norton

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Norton Police Department responded to a domestic violence and hostage situation Wednesday morning. It happened in the 100 block of Howard Avenue around 2 a.m.

The situation was resolved by 7:30 a.m., and the suspect was booked into the Norton County Detention Center.

The Norton County Sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted. Police said the decision was based on the safety of the victim, officers, and the community.

