Andover Central football eager to get 2017 season started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Central football team had an injury-filled 2016, which made it hard for the Jaguars to get into much of a rhythm. But the team is putting last season in the past, and is excited about what’s in store for this upcoming year.

Several starters from last year’s team return, and if the team can stay healthy this season, the 2017 Andover Central Jaguars might look a lot more like the 2015 team that made it to the state championship game. Andover Central kicks off its season September 1st at home against Andale.