22-month-old boy dies after tragic accident in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-month-old boy has died after an accident involving a vehicle.

According to Lieutenant Lin Dehning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened in the 14600 block of E 63rd Street South on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was working on a vehicle in his driveway. The man moved his vehicle and struck his 22-month-old son. The boy was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition. The boy died Monday morning in a Wichita hospital.

After an extensive investigation, authorities with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said there was no evidence found to indicate anything other than a tragic accident.

