22-month-old boy dies after tragic accident in Derby

By Published: Updated:

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 22-month-old boy has died after an accident involving a vehicle.

According to Lieutenant Lin Dehning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened in the 14600 block of E 63rd Street South on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was working on a vehicle in his driveway. The man moved his vehicle and struck his 22-month-old son. The boy was immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition. The boy died Monday morning in a Wichita hospital.

After an extensive investigation, authorities with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said there was no evidence found to indicate anything other than a tragic accident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s