16-year-old arrested for 5 counts of aggravated assault at a Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old boy is behind bars and facing multiple charges after an incident involving a gun at a Wichita Walmart Tuesday.

According to Wichita police officer Charley Davidson, a 42-year-old woman and her four children were approached by the suspect in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 6100 block of west Kellogg. The suspect, along with two other individuals, in a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the woman and her children and pointed a small black handgun at them.

Officers located the SUV at a home in the 4000 block of W Westlawn. The suspect was found inside the home.

He was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention facility for the following charges:

Five counts of aggravated assault

Five counts of criminal threats

Juvenile in possession of a firearm

