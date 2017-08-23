10 firefighters recognized on 7th annual Medals Day

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita firefighters were honored Wednesday for their service. It was all part of the 7th Annual Medals Day.

Ten firefighters were awarded for their bravery, courage, community service, performance of duty and dedication.

All of the firefighters honored Wednesday were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“We also recognize as a firefighter that there are times in which that we did something that was a little bit above and beyond what the normal procedure would be,” said Tammy Snow, WFD Interim Chief.

Wednesday is also the Wichita Fire Department’s 131st birthday. It was on this day in 1886 the department was created.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s