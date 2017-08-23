10 firefighters recognized on 7th annual Medals Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita firefighters were honored Wednesday for their service. It was all part of the 7th Annual Medals Day.

Ten firefighters were awarded for their bravery, courage, community service, performance of duty and dedication.

All of the firefighters honored Wednesday were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“We also recognize as a firefighter that there are times in which that we did something that was a little bit above and beyond what the normal procedure would be,” said Tammy Snow, WFD Interim Chief.

Wednesday is also the Wichita Fire Department’s 131st birthday. It was on this day in 1886 the department was created.

