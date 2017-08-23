1-armed man arrested with machete, clown mask calls it prank

The Associated Press Published:
This Tuesday, July 25, 2017 patrol car dashboard camera image released by the Maine State Police shows a man strolling down a street in Hollis, Maine, who police said was wearing a clown mask with a machete taped to his amputated arm. Police said the man, Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting bail. (Maine State Police via AP)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbors by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete says it was supposed to be a prank.

Thirty-one-year-old Hollis resident Corey Berry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal threatening and weapons charges.

Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative when they arrested him last month. They say he had a machete taped to the stump of his amputated arm and was wearing a mask to copy previous clown sightings.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. They say he was taken into custody when he re-emerged.

