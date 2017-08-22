Wichita State volleyball excited for 2017 season

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State volleyball team has already been picked as the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference title. But before they start playing in their new conference, there are plenty of non-conference tournaments coming up for the Shockers.

Wichita State plays its first nine matches on the road, and playing unfamiliar teams will prepare the Shockers for all the teams WSU will be playing in the AAC for the first time later this fall. Wichita State’s first home volleyball match is Friday, September 15th against Creighton at the Shocker Volleyball Classic.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s