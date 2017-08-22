Wichita State volleyball excited for 2017 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State volleyball team has already been picked as the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference title. But before they start playing in their new conference, there are plenty of non-conference tournaments coming up for the Shockers.

Wichita State plays its first nine matches on the road, and playing unfamiliar teams will prepare the Shockers for all the teams WSU will be playing in the AAC for the first time later this fall. Wichita State’s first home volleyball match is Friday, September 15th against Creighton at the Shocker Volleyball Classic.