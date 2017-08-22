Think twice before tossing out those solar eclipse glasses

(KSNW) Millions of Americans were left in amazement after seeing the great solar eclipse, Monday.

But now, they’re left with solar eclipse glasses.

So what do you do? Throw them away?

KSN has received mixed advice. Some optometrist say they expire after three years while other experts say, if taken care of, they last much longer.

But first, what did you think of that eclipse?

“It was a lot more than I expected,” says Chrissy Shahankary.

Jason Ferguson, Professor of Physics at Wichita State University, says “We saw the diamond ring at the end of it and it was really just amazing.”

Shahankary agrees, “It was amazing.”

Not bad huh?

“Towards the end when the colors started changing and stuff it made me a little sick to my stomach so I had to go on the house. It was just intense,” adds Shahankary.

Ferguson would describe it differently.

“Just a wonderful, beautiful thing that nature does occasionally and sometimes it just lines up and you are in the right place,” says Ferguson.

He studies Astronomy and was amazed by the spectacle.

Already he’s gazing ahead to the next eclipse in 2024 which he expects to be even better.

“In seven years we will be able to see the same kind of thing again, only one small difference… the totality in seven years is going to be four minutes,” says Ferguson.

Different eclipse but he’ll wearing the same glasses.

According to NASA, if you bought the real safety certified 12312-2 eclipse glasses, they never expire, as long as they don’t get scratched or punctured.

So he’s saving his.

“I think the hardest part is going to be able to find them.”

At least that’s the plan.

He adds, “Where did you put them seven years ago?”

Just don’t throw them away yet.

Kara King, Educational Specialist at the Sedgwick County Zoo says, “Really what are you going to do with these after you are done with them?”

You could help someone in need.

King says they are collecting them at the zoo to donate to Astronomers Without Borders.

“They will use the glasses for students, children and scientists who may not have access to them in Asia and South America.”

A win-win situation says King.

“It promotes conservation and it promotes science,” she says.

In the middle of our interview they got their first donation.

Something others like Chrissy Shahankary plans to do in the near future.

“You know, just give that little bit back to them because they don’t get to experience stuff the way that we do because we have the cool little gadgets. They need the gadgets to.”

The Sedgwick County Zoo is collecting the glasses through August 28th.