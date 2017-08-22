Service to be held for Nathan Ordway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A celebration of life service will be held for Nathan Ordway. Ordway was one of three Marines lost when their MV-22 Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia while trying to land on Saturday, August 5. Ordway was a Heights High School graduate.

Ordway’s family invites the public to share in a celebration of life, held at Hartman Arena on Saturday, August 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the celebration will begin at 6 p.m. The evening will include memories from friends and loved ones, his favorite music, and his favorite things.

Those who knew Nathan are welcome to share stories, and those who didn’t know him are invited to come honor the life of a U.S. Marine.

