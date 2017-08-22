Service to be held for Nathan Ordway

By Published: Updated:
Nathan Ordway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A celebration of life service will be held for Nathan Ordway. Ordway was one of three Marines lost when their MV-22 Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia while trying to land on Saturday, August 5. Ordway was a Heights High School graduate.

Ordway’s family invites the public to share in a celebration of life, held at Hartman Arena on Saturday, August 26. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the celebration will begin at 6 p.m. The evening will include memories from friends and loved ones, his favorite music, and his favorite things.

Those who knew Nathan are welcome to share stories, and those who didn’t know him are invited to come honor the life of a U.S. Marine.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s