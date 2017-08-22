Salina woman arrested after attempting to run multiple people over with her car

By Published:
Jessica Isaac mugshot (Photo courtesy Saline County Sheriff's Office)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman is behind bars in Saline County after attempting to run over several people with her car Monday night.

Jessica Yvette Isaac, 42, of Salina has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering a child.

According to authorities, Isaac allegedly tried to run over three adults and one-year-old twins in the 1400 block of W Crawford on Monday night just after 6:00. David Isaac, 23, said he saw his wife Jessica driving eastbound when she turned around and attempted to hit him and two women he was with.

David was pushing the one-year-old twins in a stroller at the time of the incident.

No one was injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s