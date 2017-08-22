Salina woman arrested after attempting to run multiple people over with her car

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – One woman is behind bars in Saline County after attempting to run over several people with her car Monday night.

Jessica Yvette Isaac, 42, of Salina has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering a child.

According to authorities, Isaac allegedly tried to run over three adults and one-year-old twins in the 1400 block of W Crawford on Monday night just after 6:00. David Isaac, 23, said he saw his wife Jessica driving eastbound when she turned around and attempted to hit him and two women he was with.

David was pushing the one-year-old twins in a stroller at the time of the incident.

No one was injured.

