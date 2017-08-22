Rescue crews find woman swept away in flooding

MCLOUTH, Kan. (KSNW) – A northeast Kansas woman was found alive after being swept away by floodwaters Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in Jefferson County at Wild Horse Rd. & 62nd St. near Ninemile Creek. Officials received a call at 1:39 a.m. from a man who was with the woman. He told authorities that they got stuck in the creek. Water started to creep up forcing them to get out and stand on top of the car.

Keith Jeffers with emergency management said that man and woman were taking pictures of the creek when the whole situation happened. The car flipped, went under, and both the woman, and the car were taken away by the flood waters.

The woman was found in the 2000 block of 259th Street, about two miles where the man was located. The man is being treated for water exposure with hypothermia symptoms. Officials said the women refused medical attention and was being taken back to her home.

Multiple agencies from Jefferson and Leavenworth counties were a part of the search. The Kansas Highway Patrol sent a helicopter with infrared to search for her. Rescue crews and dogs came from Manhattan, Olathe, and Wichita to assist. Jefferson County Emergency Management said the car is still missing.

