OSNABRUCK, Germany (NBC) – Police in Germany have seized 5,000 ecstasy pills all carved to look like President Trump’s head.

Osnabruck police released photos on social media Monday. The pills were seized over the weekend.

Police wrote that the drug bust occurred Saturday after stopping a car on its way to Hanover.

The pills are small and orange and show Trump’s face on one side, while the other side features stars and the word Trump.

The pills have a street value of approximately $13,000.