NORC hiring 150 people in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – NORC is looking for 150 new employees to join its Telephone Surveys and Support Operations staff as interviewers in Wichita.

Right now, the Wichita center has a current staff of 400 in its call center.

The research call center is located near the intersection of 21st Street and Amidon at 2021 North Amidon, Suite 1300.

NORC is an objective, non-partisan institution that conducts high-quality research. In Wichita, NORC conducts vital work for a diverse array of research studies and clients, including The Associated Press as part of The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Wichita interviewers are also currently working on the National Immunization Survey.

For more information on employment opportunities at the Wichita survey research center, please go to workthatmatters.norc.org. The company offers paid training and starting pay at $10.

