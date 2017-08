WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You can’t do much better than the Hutchinson Salthawks football team did in 2016. Sure, Hutchinson lost twice to Derby. But other than those two losses, the team dominated their competition, all while playing Derby closer than almost any team in the state.

There will be plenty of new faces this year for Hutchinson, but a strong core is in place for the Salthawks to have another special season. They kick things off Thursday, August 31st at Olathe East.