Hesston football hungry for more success in 2017

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After coming up just short in the Class 3A state title game last year, the Hesston Swathers are ready to do whatever it takes to not only make a return trip in 2017, but take home the title.

The Swathers lose several players from a very strong defense a year ago. But a lot of playmakers return for a Hesston offense that really found its groove towards the end of last year. Hesston opens up its season Friday, September 1st against Garden Plain in a big-time Class 3A matchup.