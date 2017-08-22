Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Storms brought flooding to parts of Kansas City, Missouri overnight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jenni Laflin says from 4 to 6 inches fell in a widespread area around Kansas City from Monday to early Tuesday, with some areas receiving up to 9 inches.

Rain left a number of vehicles swamped in rising water. Emergency crews performed a number of water rescues. By early Tuesday morning, Indian Creek had risen to levels beyond the record-setting flood waters in late July.

The rising water also knocked out power to nearly 8,000 homes.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flooding warning for much of the area until 8 a.m.

